Politics

Rival Parties Reach Agreement on 2023 Budget Bill

Written: 2022-12-22 18:00:09Updated: 2022-12-22 18:18:16

Rival Parties Reach Agreement on 2023 Budget Bill

Photo : KBS News

Rival parties reached an agreement on next year’s budget bill on Thursday on the eve of a deadline set by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.

Floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) announced the deal at the National Assembly, along with Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho. The 2023 budget bill will be put to a vote at a plenary session in parliament at 6 p.m. on Friday. 

The breakthrough came as parties narrowed differences on the thorny issue of a corporate tax break, agreeing to Kim's compromise of a one-percentage-point cut to 24 percent. 

They also agreed to slash the government's proposed budget by four-point-six trillion won and halve an expense budget for the new police bureau under the interior ministry and a personnel information management division in the justice ministry. 

They also agreed to a two-year grace period for a new tax on profits from financial investment, and to increase allocation for public rental housing projects by 660 billion won.
