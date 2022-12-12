NIS: S. Korea Sees 1.18 Mln Hacking Attempts Per Day

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said that South Korea was hit by an average of one-point-18 million global hacking attempts a day, half of them likely from North Korea.The spy agency released the January-Novemeber data on Thursday during a media event to inaugurate a national cyber security cooperation center. an agency that seeks to enhance cooperation between defense and science administrators and experts from private cyber security firms.The NIS reported that North Korea actively engaged in cyberattacks to secure foreign source of income since 2017 when the UN imposed sanctions against the regime.The NIS estimated overseas cryptocurrency assets siphoned by North Korea this year alone at 800 billion won.Based on the data, the NIS projected that North Korea will intensify cyber attacks next year targeting South Korea's advanced technology, along with cyber crimes against public and private firms.