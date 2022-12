Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snowfall and strong winds caused massive flight cancellations and delays at Jeju International Airport on Thursday.According to the Jeju regional office of the Korea Airports Corporation, 118 outbound and 111 inbound flights were canceled as of 1 p.m. Thursday, with 21 flights operating behind schedule.With a total of 448 flights scheduled for Thursday, most of the flights to and from the airport after 1:30 p.m. have been canceled.A KAC official said that airports in Jeju and other regions had to call off flights due to strong winds and heavy snow, with the Jeju airport receiving advisories for strong wind shears.About half of ferry services connecting the southern resort island with other regions of the nation have been suspended due to the worsening weather.