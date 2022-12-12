S. Korea, Japan Hold Working-level Talks on Fukushima Water Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan held director-level talks on Thursday on Tokyo's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Yun Hyun-soo, director-general of the ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs represented South Korea for the virtual talks, along with officials from other related ministries.Kaifu Atsushi, director-general of the Tokyo foreign ministry's disarmament, non-proliferation and science department headed the Japanese delegation.During the consultation, South Korean officials urged Japan to come up with measures to ensure a safe disposal and that it conforms to international laws and standards.They also called for consistent, timely and transparent provisions by Japan of related information on plans for the release.The ministry said that the two sides agreed to continue discussions and consultations regarding the matter.