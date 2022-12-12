Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, Japan Hold Working-level Talks on Fukushima Water Discharge

Written: 2022-12-22 19:05:25Updated: 2022-12-22 19:10:53

S. Korea, Japan Hold Working-level Talks on Fukushima Water Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan held director-level talks on Thursday on Tokyo's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Yun Hyun-soo, director-general of the ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs represented South Korea for the virtual talks, along with officials from other related ministries. 

Kaifu Atsushi, director-general of the Tokyo foreign ministry's disarmament, non-proliferation and science department headed the Japanese delegation.

During the consultation, South Korean officials urged Japan to come up with measures to ensure a safe disposal and that it conforms to international laws and standards.

They also called for consistent, timely and transparent provisions by Japan of related information on plans for the release.

The ministry said that the two sides agreed to continue discussions and consultations regarding the matter.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >