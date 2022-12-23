US Accuses N. Korea of Selling Arms to Russian Mercenary Group

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has accused North Korea of selling weapons to a private Russian military company known as the Wagner Group for use in Ukraine.John Kirby, the spokesperson of the White House National Security Council, said in a briefing on Thursday that the U.S. can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for the equipment.The spokesperson said that North Korea delivered infantry rockets and missiles into Russia for use by the company last month.Kirby said that while Washington does not believe the amount of matériel delivered to Wagner will change the battlefield dynamics in Ukraine, there is certainly concern that North Korea is planning to deliver more military equipment.The White House official said that the North's delivery of weapons is a clear breach of UN Security Council resolutions, urging the North to immediately stop all such deals. Kirby said that the U.S., along with its allies and partners, will raise the issue with the UN Security Council.