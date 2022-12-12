Menu Content

Heavy Snow to Continue in Chungcheong, Jeolla, Jeju

Written: 2022-12-23 08:21:17Updated: 2022-12-23 08:32:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow is expected to continue in the Chungcheong and Jeolla Provinces as well as on Jeju Island through Christmas Eve on Saturday.

According to weather authorities, the western coastal areas in South Chungcheong Province and the eastern parts of South Jeolla Province are expected to receive five to 15 centimeters.

The western regions of the Jeolla Provinces are expected to receive over 20 centimeters, while more than 30 centimeters of snow is forecast for the mountainous areas of Jeju Island.

The snow is forecast to continue until early Saturday morning in the Chungcheong and Jeolla Provinces and Saturday night on Jeju Island.

Amid the heavy snow, the mercury plunged to the lowest of the season at around minus 15 degrees Celsius in most parts of the central region on Friday. Afternoon highs are expected to range from minus 12 degrees Celsius to one degree above zero, down five to eight degrees from a day ago.

The weather agency said the cold snap is likely to let up from Sunday afternoon.
