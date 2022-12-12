38 North: N. Korea Making Progress in Solid-fuel ICBMs

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S.-based North Korea monitoring website 38 North has assessed that the North's recent ground test of a large solid-propellant rocket motor indicates that it is developing a solid-fuel propulsion system usable in intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM).North Korea claimed last Friday that it conducted a successful test of a solid-fuel rocket motor the previous day.In an article posted to its website on Wednesday, 38 North said that the test is the first direct indication that the North is developing a propulsion system usable in solid-propellant ICBMs or submarine-launched ballistic missiles(SLBM) with the range of an ICBM.Calling the test "important progress toward these systems,” the website speculated that the new rocket motor may be intended for an ICBM-range solid-fuel SLBM, which would enable the North to fire missiles from its own waters on either coast capable of striking U.S. targets.38 North expected that the North would conduct more static motor tests in the near term and may display a new ICBM at future military parades.