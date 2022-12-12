Menu Content

N. Korea Slams US-led Push for UNSC Statement against ICBM Launch

Written: 2022-12-23 09:48:26Updated: 2022-12-23 10:14:59

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has strongly criticized the United States for encouraging the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) to consider a presidential statement condemning the North's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November.

In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Friday, a spokesperson of Pyongyang’s foreign ministry said that the U.S. is now trying to generate a UNSC presidential statement condemning the North's exercise of the right to self-defense.

The spokesperson reportedly said that the North has already issued a clear warning that such a foolish attempt by the U.S. would bring very bad consequences, slamming the move as a show of disregard for the North’s sovereignty and an attempt to intervene in its domestic affairs.

The spokesperson then warned that the North is closely watching the "reckless moves" of the U.S.

The U.S. reportedly produced a draft of the statement recently and circulated it among the other members of the UNSC.
