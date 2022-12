Photo : YONHAP News

The government will track the stability of daily COVID-19 cases, a reduction in critical cases and deaths, stable medical response capabilities and immunity within high-risk groups before adjusting the indoor mask mandate.Presiding over a COVID-19 response meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said discussions on lifting the mandate will be held with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters when two of the four criteria are met.Han said the criteria were determined after considering the opinions of experts.The mandate will remain, however, at hospitals, pharmacies and social welfare facilities for a while.