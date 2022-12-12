New COVID-19 Cases at 68,168

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 60-thousand range on Friday, with the number of critical cases above 500 for the sixth consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that 68-thousand-168 infections were reported throughout the previous day, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to about 28 million-534-thousand.The number of imported cases hit 95, the largest in 80 days since October 4.The daily tally is down by some 75-hundred from the previous day, but rose by 12-hundred from a week ago and 54-hundred from two weeks ago.The number of daily cases stood at over 67-thousand on average during the past week amid a resurgence in the winter season.The number of seriously or critically ill patients is down by 17 from the previous day to 530, staying above 500 for the sixth straight day.Thursday reported 63 deaths, raising the death toll to 31-thousand-674. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.