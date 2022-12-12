Menu Content

Navy, Coast Guard Hold Joint Dokdo Defense Exercise on Thurs.

Written: 2022-12-23 12:20:59Updated: 2022-12-23 14:03:47

The Navy and Coast Guard conducted a joint exercise on Thursday to defend the sovereignty of the nation's easternmost Dokdo islets.

The defense ministry said on Friday that the biannual training was held the previous morning, with the scale and method of the drill similar to the version held in July.

While the military previously announced details of its regular exercise in advance and openly carried out training, the two scaled down drills held this year were both conducted without warning and did not specify the scope of deployment involved.

Japan, which has repeatedly made false claims on the islets, has strongly reacted to the drills.
