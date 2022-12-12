DP Chief Pledges to Fight Back Against Prosecution’s Summons

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief pledged to fight back against what he called the prosecution's "shamelessly concocted investigation" aimed at destroying the opposition in response to his summoning for questioning over third-party bribery allegations.At a Supreme Council meeting on Friday, Lee Jae-myung said he will not stand idly by as the Yoon Suk Yeol administration recklessly wields a "sword" targeting the opposition.Lee slammed the prosecution for reopening cases in which no charges had been filed against him, accusing the investigative agency of only being interested in maneuvering to suppress and destroy the opposition.This comes after the prosecution summoned Lee for questioning next Wednesday over allegations that he accepted donations worth 16 million won through Seongnam FC in return for administrative favors while de facto owner of the football club as mayor of the city in the 2010s.The DP leader expressed intent not to respond to the prosecution's call, saying the pressing question should be when the agency plans to summon the president's family over corruption allegations against them.The ruling People Power Party said summoning a suspect is an inherent part of investigations and called on Lee to be questioned if he is innocent.