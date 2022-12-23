'N. Korea Sells Infantry Rockets and Missiles to Russian Mercenaries Fighting Ukraine'

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The White House said that a private Russian military firm has acquired arms from North Korea. The mercenary outfit joined Russia's war against Ukraine, fighting side-by-side with Russia’s military. This came amid media reports from Japan that say North Korea shipped artillery shells to Russia.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Washington says North Korea has sold weapons to Russia’s paramilitary organization Wagner Group, actively taking part in Russia’s offense against Ukraine.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby made the accusation.[Sound bite: John Kirby - White House National Security Council Spokesperson]"Wagner is searching around the world for arms suppliers to support its military operations in Ukraine. Today, we can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for that equipment. Last month, North Korea delivered infantry rockets and missiles into Russia for use by Wagner."Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly denied the assertion, calling it "gossip and speculation."The U.S. government believes that Wagner has 50-thousand mercenaries fighting in Ukraine, engaged primarily in the Donbas region. Kirby told reporters that Russian military officers have at times been subordinate to Wagner's command.The paramilitary group is known as Putin's shadow army.[Sound bite: John Kirby - White House National Security Council Spokesperson]“We assessed that the amount of materials delivered to Wagner will not change battlefield dynamics in Ukraine but we are certainly concerned that North Korea is planning to deliver more military equipment.”This came amid media reports from Japan that the North transported artillery shells and other munitions via train from the North's northeastern border city of Rason to Khasan in neighboring Russia.North Korea denied the allegation, calling the media report an outrageous fabrication.The White House says that the North's delivery of weapons is a clear breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions. Kirby said that the U.S., along with its allies and partners, will raise the issue at the UN Security Council.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.