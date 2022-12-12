Year's Strongest Cold Snap Hits Fri., Forecasts See Up to 20cm

Photo : YONHAP News

The year's strongest cold snap hit the country on Friday, with morning lows dropping to minus 15 degrees Celsius in the central region.The morning low in Seoul was the coldest of the year for the capital at minus 13-point-six degrees, with a wind chill of minus 22 degrees.Mercury levels in the inland and mountainous regions of the eastern Gangwon Province fell to around minus 20 degrees, with Mount Seorak registering lows of minus 26-point-three degrees and a wind chill factor of minus 39-point-four degrees.Morning lows will likely hover at around minus 15 and minus ten degrees in the central and southern regions, respectively, through Sunday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast up to 15 centimeters of snow for the coast of South Chungcheong and most of both Jeolla Provinces as well as Jeju Island, Ulleung Island and the Dokdo islets through Saturday.Over 20 centimeters are in the forecast for part of South Jeolla Province and the central mountainous region of Jeju.