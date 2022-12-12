Panel Begins Review of Candidates for New Year Pardons

The justice ministry began a panel review on Friday of candidates who may receive special pardons from President Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of the new year.
The nine-member committee, headed by justice minister Han Dong-hoon, consists of four senior government officials from the ministry and the prosecution, as well as five externally appointed members.
Once the panel agrees on a list of candidates, the minister will brief the president before it is finalized in Tuesday's Cabinet meeting and enacted the following day.
Speculation is rising on whether former President Lee Myung-bak, whose 17-year prison sentence for corruption was suspended due to health reasons, will be granted a pardon.
Former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, a close aide to former President Moon Jae-in, is also being considered for a pardon without reinstatement, which would disqualify him from running for office until 2028.
However, the ex-governor, serving a two-year sentence for opinion-rigging charges, has said that he does not want to be "released on parole" simply to balance out Yoon's possible pardon for former President Lee.