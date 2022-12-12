Panel Begins Review of Candidates for New Year Pardons

Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry began a panel review on Friday of candidates who may receive special pardons from President Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of the new year.The nine-member committee, headed by justice minister Han Dong-hoon, consists of four senior government officials from the ministry and the prosecution, as well as five externally appointed members.Once the panel agrees on a list of candidates, the minister will brief the president before it is finalized in Tuesday's Cabinet meeting and enacted the following day.Speculation is rising on whether former President Lee Myung-bak, whose 17-year prison sentence for corruption was suspended due to health reasons, will be granted a pardon.Former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, a close aide to former President Moon Jae-in, is also being considered for a pardon without reinstatement, which would disqualify him from running for office until 2028.However, the ex-governor, serving a two-year sentence for opinion-rigging charges, has said that he does not want to be "released on parole" simply to balance out Yoon's possible pardon for former President Lee.