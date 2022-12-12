Politics Chinese Embassy Dismisses Existence of Secret Police Station

China has strongly protested accusations that it is operating so-called secret police stations in South Korea.



A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Seoul on Friday expressed regret over South Korean media reports alleging that a Chinese restaurant in the capital's Gangnam area was a front for a clandestine police operation, a suspicion raised by the Chosun Ilbo daily.



The embassy official said that China adheres to the principle of nonintervention in domestic affairs, strictly abides by international law and respects other countries' judicial sovereignty.



The official added that Chinese security personnel and prosecutors have maintained a high level of cooperation with their South Korean counterparts by establishing close communication channels.



The spokesperson called on media outlets to stop deliberately perpetuating groundless rumors and instead work to strengthen understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries.



In a Thursday briefing, China's foreign ministry spokesperson flatly denied the existence of overseas police stations.