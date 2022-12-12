Industry Minister Discusses Nuclear Projects with Romanian Delegation

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry minister Lee Chang-yang met with a visiting delegation from Romania in Seoul on Friday and agreed to step up cooperation in the nuclear power sector.In talks with Romanian economy minister Florin Spătaru and energy minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Lee promoted South Korea as the best partner in nuclear energy cooperation with its competitiveness in price, quality and ability to meet deadlines.The Romanian officials agreed on the necessity to develop Romania’s nuclear and hydro-power generation to boost energy security and carbon neutrality.The European nation is currently building two new reactors and upgrading two existing ones at its Cernavodă nuclear power plant in a project estimated at some some eleven trillion Korean won, or more than eight-and-a-half billion U.S. dollars.Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company earlier this month passed the first stage of bidding for a project to construct safety facilities for the plant, and is also awaiting the results of another bid to supply a tritium removal facility.KHNP President Whang Joo-ho met with energy minister Popescu on Thursday and reportedly discussed their possible further collaboration.