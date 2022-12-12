Plenary Session to Vote on Budget Bill Postponed to 10 p.m. from 6 p.m.

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly plenary session, during which rival parties will vote on the 2023 budget bill, has been postponed to 10 p.m. from 6 p.m. Friday.The delay gives the finance ministry ample time to draw up the budget statement while last-minute pork-barreling efforts by the parties reportedly took longer than expected to review.The ruling and opposition parties on Thursday agreed to slash four-point-six trillion won from parts of the government's 639 trillion-won budget proposal and raise it by around three-point-five to four trillion won elsewhere.The parties will each hold a general meeting of lawmakers to pore over the proposal before the plenary session.The breakthrough in the budget bill came after partisan clashes forced them to repeatedly miss deadlines as they wrangled over the thorny issue of a corporate tax break, agreeing to National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo's compromise of a one-percentage-point cut to 24 percent.