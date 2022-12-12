S. Korea Condemns N. Korea's Arms Deal with Russian Private Military Company

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has condemned the alleged arms trading between North Korea and a private Russian mercenary outfit after the U.S. announced that the North sold weapons to the firm for use in the war against Ukraine.The White House on Friday confirmed that last month, North Korea delivered infantry rockets and missiles to Russia’s paramilitary organization Wagner Group, actively taking part in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Noting the White House announcement, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday that South Korea condemns the arms dealings between the North and the Russian firm, which is a clear breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions and undermines peace and stability in the international community.The ministry said that the Seoul government has been consulting with the U.S. regarding this matter, adding Seoul is ready to support and cooperate with Washington's plan to raise the issue at the UN Security Council.The White House said on Friday that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner Group last month in violation of UNSC resolutions, and that the U.S. will raise the issue within the Council.