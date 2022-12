Photo : YONHAP News

The government will extend a travel ban on seven countries and parts of the Philippines, Russia and Belarus for six months due to persisting security risks.The foreign ministry said on Friday that it decided to extend the ban through July of next year.The ministry said there is an inherent risk of political unrest and terrorism in the designated countries and regions that will last for an extended period of time.As a result, South Koreans are prohibited from traveling to seven countries -- Iraq, Ukraine, Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and Libya.Other regions subject to the extended travel ban include the Zamboanga Peninsula, Sulu, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi in the Philippines.Travel to locations within 30 kilometers of the Ukrainian border shared with Russia and Belarus will also be subject to the ban.