The number of new COVID-19 cases remained in the 60-thousands on Saturday with 70 deaths reported, the highest in three months.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 66-thousand-211 infections were reported throughout the previous day including 66 from overseas.Average daily cases logged around 67-thousand in the past week.The country's cumulative caseload is above 28-point-six million.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients has risen by four from the previous day to 534. The figure has remained in the 500s for the past week.Friday added 70 deaths, the highest tally since late September. The death toll stands at 31-thousand-744 and the fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.