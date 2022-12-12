Arrest Warrant Issued for Ex-Yongsan Police Chief over Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

Two former senior police officers of Seoul's Yongsan district have been detained in connection to the Itaewon crowd crush.The Seoul Western District Court has issued an arrest warrant for Lee Im-jae, former head of the Yongsan Police Station, and Song Byung-joo, former chief of the station's 112 emergency hotline situation room, on charges of professional negligence resulting in death or injury.Their arrests come 18 days after the first warrant request was dismissed.The court said there was considerable reason to believe the suspects committed the crimes stated in the warrant based on additional evidence gathered and it also cited the risk of evidence destruction.Lee is accused of not taking specific measures after receiving an order from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to thoroughly prepare for Halloween celebrations. He also faces a newly added charge of fabricating official documents for allegedly approving a report that included false information about the time of his arrival at the crowd crush scene.Song is accused of failing to take proper safety measures despite a number of emergency calls about the danger of overcrowding.With the arrest of two key suspects, the investigation will now target higher-ranking officials in the police force.Court deliberations for a warrant requested for Yongsan District Office head Park Hee-young and others will take place Monday.