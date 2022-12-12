Heavy Snow, Cold Wave Cause Facility Damage, Blackouts

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow in the Jeolla and Chungcheong provinces and Jeju Island has caused damage to 152 facilities and blackouts at 567 households, according to preliminary estimates.The interior ministry said that as of 11 a.m. Saturday, no casualties have been reported from the heavy snowfall and cold wave but dozens of agricultural structures, homes and stores have been damaged.Power outages also occurred in Pyeongchang and Wonju in Gangwon Province on Friday, affecting hundreds of households, while on the roads, 44 traffic accidents have been reported.As of Saturday morning, snow has let up in most parts of the country and flights have resumed after more than a hundred were canceled including at Jeju airport.However, access is still restricted to dozens of roads and hundreds of hiking trails at ten national parks.President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday was briefed on the damage and ordered swift response measures. He asked the interior and agriculture ministries to quickly inspect the scale of damage and draw up measures to provide government support for restoration expenses.He also called for prompt snow removal on pedestrian walkways and narrow alleys to minimize inconvenience.