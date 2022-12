Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 50-thousands on Sunday with the number of critical cases hitting the highest level in some four months.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that 58-thousand-448 infections were reported throughout the previous day including 64 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 28 million-659-thousand.The daily tally is down some 77-hundred from the previous day and 390 from a week ago, posting a slight on-week decline for the second straight day. From two weeks ago, the figure dropped by some four-thousand.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients, however, rose by 58 from the previous day to 592, the largest in about four months since late August.Saturday added 46 deaths, raising the death toll to 31-thousand-790. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.