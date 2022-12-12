Menu Content

Politics

US to Deploy Battalion-level Troops for Combined High-Tech Combat Training Next Year

Written: 2022-12-25 12:55:13Updated: 2022-12-25 13:39:20

Photo : KBS News

The United States will reportedly involve battalion-level troops for the first time next year for its high-tech combat training with South Korea.

According to the military on Sunday, battalion-level U.S. troops will participate in two separate brigade combat training exercises at the Army's Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC) from next year.

The KCTC training is a high-intensity combat training, in which South Korean and U.S. troops use the multiple integrated laser engagement system for simulated combat exercises, without using live ammunition.

The United States has mobilized company-level troops for the combined drills until this year.

The U.S.' plan to deploy battalion-level troops for the training is interpreted as a move to strengthen the allies' combined defense posture amid continued provocations by North Korea and heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea and the United States reportedly plan to hold the KCTC training in March and December next year.
