Photo : YONHAP News

Cumulative imported car registrations in South Korea have surpassed three million for the first time.According to data by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the number of foreign vehicles registered in the nation stood at three million-166-thousand at the end of November.That accounts for 12-point-four percent of the country's total number of car registrations of 25-point-46 million.The number of imported vehicle registrations surpassed one million in 2014 and two million in 2018, with the ratio of total car registrations also growing from eight-point-four percent in 2017 to 12-point-one percent in 2021.German brands – Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Volkswagen – took over the lion's share of foreign vehicles sold in South Korea.