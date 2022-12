Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is reportedly considering a televised New Year's address on his major policy plans for the coming year.An official at the top office said on Sunday that Yoon is positively considering delivering the speech to be broadcast live on January 1.In his possible speech, President Yoon is expected to unveil his visions for state management and policy plans for 2023 and reaffirm his commitment to major reforms in labor, education and pensions.The president is also likely to address ways to ride out economic difficulties amid the global economic slowdown.A related schedule will likely be fixed through the president's weekly meeting with his senior aides on Monday.