Cold Weather to Continue on Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

A deep freeze that has gripped the nation for days is likely to continue on Monday with the daytime high in Seoul expected to just top zero degrees Celsius.The Korea Meteorological Administration said Monday that the capital city recorded a morning low of below minus seven degrees Celsius. It will rise to as high as one degree above zero in the afternoon.Some other regions in the nation will remain below freezing in the afternoon while some southern areas will see the mercury recover to nine degrees.As of 5 a.m., Chuncheon in Gangwon Province was recording minus 13-point-one degrees while the temperature in Suwon and Incheon stood at minus 10-point-four degrees and minus five-point-seven degrees, respectively.The temperature reflecting the wind chill will likely cause people to feel even colder. One to five centimeters of snowfall is set for Ulleung Island and the Dokdo islets by Tuesday afternoon.