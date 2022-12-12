Parliament to Discuss Major Laws Set to Expire by Year-end

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties are set to gather Monday to discuss possible extensions of several major ad-hoc laws which are set to expire by the end of the year.The floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party, Joo Ho-young and Park Hong-keun, agreed last week to hold a plenary session on Wednesday to vote on the bills.As part of the efforts, the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee will convene a subcommittee to deliberate on revisions to the Labor Standards Act related to the extension of the eight-hour-per-week extra work system at small companies.When introducing the 52-hour workweek system in July of 2018, the government allowed its implementation to be postponed at small companies to give them some time to adjust to the change. Under the current law, companies with fewer than 30 employees will be permitted to have their employees to work an additional eight hours per week until the end of this year.The parliament’s Health and Welfare Committee is set to discuss revisions to the National Health Insurance Act guaranteeing state financial assistance for the health insurance system.While both parties have agreed to extend the guarantee, the PPP insists it can only be extended by five years amid concerns over the long-term fiscal soundness of the health insurance system. The DP says the guarantee should be permanent.The issue of extending the safe trucking freight rates system, designed to encourage safe driving by guaranteeing minimum freight rates, will be handled by the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee.