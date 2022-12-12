Menu Content

Politics

Realmeter: Pres. Yoon's Approval Rating Tops 40% for 2nd Week in Row

Written: 2022-12-26 08:33:04Updated: 2022-12-26 10:34:55

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey shows President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating continued to improve after topping 40 percent for the first time in six months earlier in December. 
 
Realmeter's survey of some two-thousand-500 voters last week was released on Monday and revealed that 41-point-two percent of respondents said they believe the president is doing a good job, marking a zero-point-one percentage point increase from the previous week. 
 
Yoon's approval rating rose two-point-seven percentage points the previous week to 41-point-one percent, exceeding 40 percent in a Realmeter survey for the first time since the last week of June.
 
Negative assessments regarding his performance also dropped zero-point-two percentage point to 56-point-six percent. 
 
The survey, commissioned by Media Tribune and conducted between Monday and Friday of last week, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.
