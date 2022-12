Photo : YONHAP News

Whether Yongsan District Office head Park Hee-young will be arrested over the deadly Itaewon crowd crush will likely be determined as early as Monday night.The Seoul Western District Court will begin deliberations for a warrant requested for Park and another senior Yongsan district official with a hearing slated for 2 p.m. Monday.Park and Choi Won-jun, a manager-level official handling residents’ safety and addressing disasters, both face charges of professional negligence resulting in death in connection to the October 29 disaster that killed 158 people.A special police unit investigating the Itaewon crowd crush accused the Yongsan district chief of attempting to destroy evidence by replacing her phones.Two former senior police officers of Yongsan district, including former police station chief Lee Im-jae, were detained in connection to the Itaewon incident.