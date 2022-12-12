Menu Content

Domestic

Data: Nuclear Reactors Account for over 30% of Traded Electricity from Jan.-Nov.

Written: 2022-12-26 10:16:22Updated: 2022-12-26 11:09:44

Data: Nuclear Reactors Account for over 30% of Traded Electricity from Jan.-Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

Data indicates that the portion of electricity generated by nuclear reactors among all electricity sources hit a seven-year high this year amid the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s support for the nuclear energy industry.

Korea Power Exchange data showed on Monday that some 152-thousand gigawatt hours of electricity generated by nuclear reactors were traded in the nation in the first eleven months of the year.

The amount accounts for 30-point-seven percent of the electricity trade volume during the January-to-November period, the highest portion for the eleven-month period since 2015.

Up until 2016, the portion of nuclear-generated electricity hovered above 30 percent of all electric power transactions, the deals in which the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation purchases electricity from power generation companies, with the exception of 2013.

However, it fell below 30 percent from 2017 under the former Moon Jae-in administration amid its pursuit to phase out nuclear power.
