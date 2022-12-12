COVID-19 Daily Tally at 25,545, Critical Cases Remain High at 583

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered around 25-thousand amid the winter resurgence of the virus.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that 25-thousand-545 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 67 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to some 28-million-684-thousand.Monday’s figure dropped by nearly 33-thousand from the previous day due in part to fewer tests on Sunday but was also down by about one-thousand from a week earlier, posting an on-week decline for the third consecutive day. Compared to two weeks ago, it was 123 fewer.The number of daily cases stood at over 67-thousand on average during the past week amid a resurgence in the winter season.The number of seriously or critically ill patients fell by nine from the previous day to 583, topping 500 for the ninth day.Forty-two additional deaths were reported, raising the cumulative toll to 31-thousand-832. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.