Parties Bicker over Presidential Pardon Candidates

Photo : YONHAP News

Tensions have heightened between the rival political parties over the justice ministry's list of candidates for year-end special pardons set to be finalized by President Yoon Suk Yeol this week.Former President Lee Myung-bak, whose 17-year prison sentence for corruption was suspended due to health reasons, made the ministry review panel's list on Friday.Former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, a close aide to former President Moon Jae-in, was included without consideration for reinstatement, disqualifying him from running for office until 2028.The ex-governor, serving a two-year sentence for opinion-rigging charges, has said that he does not want to be released simply to balance out Yoon's possible pardon of former President Lee.While the main opposition Democratic Party on Monday called for a withdrawal of pardons that are unfair and impede public unity, the ruling People Power Party said the opposition's call to grant the ex-governor reinstatement is absurd.President Yoon is expected to finalize the pardons during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting before they are enacted the following day.