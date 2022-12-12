Officials from S. Korea, Japan Hold Talks on Resolution to Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior diplomatic officials from South Korea and Japan have held talks in Tokyo on ways to resolve the wartime forced labor compensation issue.The bilateral discussions on Monday were led by Seo Min-jung, the foreign ministry's director general for Asia and Pacific affairs, and her Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi. The two officials previously met in Tokyo on November 24.A plan is being considered for a foundation under the interior ministry to collect donations from businesses in both countries to compensate the victims, instead of having only Japanese firms that were ordered by the South Korean top court pay the indemnities.Seoul has been calling on the Japanese firms to apologize to the victims and make the donations, while Tokyo has argued that all reparation issues were resolved in the 1965 treaty that normalized bilateral relations.Meanwhile, the victims' legal teams and civic groups are expected to hold a press conference Monday afternoon to respond to the government's proposed plan.