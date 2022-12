Photo : YONHAP News

An Air Force KA-1 light attack aircraft crashed in Hoengseong County, Gangwon Province Monday morning.According to the Air Force, the aircraft, registered at its Wonju base, crashed in a field in the county's Mukgye-ri at around 11:43 a.m. during a take-off attempt.The two pilots managed to eject safely and were transported to a nearby hospital. No damage to the nearby residential area has yet to be reported.The latest incident comes just one month after an Air Force KF-16 jet crashed 20 kilometers west of Wonju on November 20. The pilot managed to successfully eject in that incident as well.