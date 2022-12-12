Poll: 60% of Japan Supports Acquisition of 'Counterattack Capabilities'

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent survey has found that six out of ten Japanese people support Tokyo's decision to acquire "counterattack capabilities" against the missile facilities of enemy states.According to Nikkei and TV Tokyo's survey of 947 adults in Japan from Friday to Sunday and released on Monday, 60 percent of the respondents supported the move, compared to 31 percent who opposed.Earlier this month, the Fumio Kishida Cabinet approved revisions to three key security documents, including the national security strategy stipulating counterstrike capabilities against the missile facilities of hostile countries, which North Korea denounced as an “invasion-oriented policy.”Tokyo plans to spend 43 trillion yen, or around 325 billion U.S. dollars, over the next five years to enhance its defense power, a move that 55 percent of respondents were satisfied with versus 36 percent that expressed dissatisfaction.This came as Tokyo has earmarked a record amount of nearly 500 billion dollars for next year's defense budget, up 26 percent from this year.