Photo : YONHAP News

All ten clubs in the South Korean pro-baseball league will hold their spring training overseas, something they have been unable to do in past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Eight teams from the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) will train in the U.S. between January and February, including the KT Wiz, which will work out in the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona. They will be joined by the Kia Tigers at same facility before the club travels to Okinawa, Japan for another training camp.The Lotte Giants will first train in Guam, then head to Okinawa as well. The Doosan Bears chose Australia, while the Samsung Lions have decided to train only in Japan.This is the first time the teams get to train overseas since March 2020.