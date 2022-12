Photo : KBS News

The government is reviewing whether to disclose the results of internal accounting audits by labor unions to the public in an attempt to strengthen transparency.In a briefing on Monday, labor minister Lee Jung-sik said the ministry will aim to make amendments to the labor law promoting financial transparency, such as public releases of audit results for unions of a certain size.He added that this comes amid growing public distrust over the management of labor union finances.The labor ministry will also order the unions to self-report on their adherence to a law stipulating that they keep certain documents archived at their offices, including those related to finances, with some documents required to be preserved for three years.More than 250 unions with over one-thousand members will need to submit their inspection results through January or face penalties.