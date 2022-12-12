DP Chair Says Scheduling Conflicts Preclude Appearance for Questioning Wed.

Photo : KBS News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung said on Monday that it will be difficult for him to appear for the prosecution's questioning on Wednesday due to scheduled events and a parliamentary plenary session.The DP chair made the remarks to reporters at the National Assembly, saying that he would discuss possible alternatives to Wednesday with the prosecution via his lawyer, as well as ways to proceed with the investigation.Last Thursday, the prosecution summoned Lee for questioning over allegations that he accepted donations worth 16 million won through Seongnam FC in return for administrative favors while the de facto owner of the football club as mayor of the city in the 2010s.While claiming to have been cleared of the allegations with the related case closed, he said he would comply with the investigation by the prosecution.Lee appears to have hinted that he would not accept the summons right away but may do so later after coordinating schedules with the prosecution.