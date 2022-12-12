MBC Files Constitutional Petition against Top Office over Pres. Plane Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

Local broadcaster MBC has filed a constitutional petition against the presidential office's move to ban its reporters from the presidential plane during President Yoon Suk Yeol's tour of Southeast Asia last month.MBC said in a statement on Monday that for reporters, the presidential plane is not just a means of transportation but also a venue for news coverage, and the exclusion therefore fundamentally obstructed its reporters’ coverage.The broadcaster said that Yoon’s office made clear that the ban was based on the office’s disapproval of MBC’s coverage of the president, adding that such an explanation is cause for concern for other outlets that may face similar restrictions for covering the president critically.MBC added that it decided to file the petition as the top office's move was an unconstitutional exercise of public authority that undermines the freedom of the press and threatens the basic values of democracy.The top office imposed the ban during Yoon's trip in November, claiming that the broadcaster has engaged in repeated distortions and biased reporting on foreign affairs, namely its coverage of the “hot mic” scandal during Yoon’s trip to the U.S.