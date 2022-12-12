White House: US Closely Consulting with S. Korea on N. Korean Drones

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said that the United States is in close consultation with South Korea regarding North Korean drones that violated South Korean airspace on Monday, reaffirming its commitment to the defense of South Korea.A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said that the U.S. is aware of the reported North Korean drone flights across the military demarcation line, and it is consulting closely with South Korea about the nature of this incursion.The spokesperson said that the U.S. recognizes the need for South Korea to protect its territorial integrity and the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea remains ironclad.Five North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border from 10:25 a.m. Monday and violated South Korean airspace for five hours, prompting the South Korean military to launch fighters, attack helicopters and other warplanes in response.