Arrest Warrant Issued for Yongsan District Chief over Itaewon Crush

Written: 2022-12-27 08:08:47Updated: 2022-12-27 09:57:16

Photo : YONHAP News

A court has issued an arrest warrant for Yongsan District Office head Park Hee-young for failing to promptly respond to the deadly Itaewon crowd crush.
 
The Seoul Western District Court on Monday issued the warrant for Park on charges of professional negligence resulting in death or injury, citing she may destroy evidence and that the allegations against her have been verified.
 
Park is accused of failing to draw up proper crowd control measures for Halloween revelers and failing to promptly respond to the crush that killed 158 people.
 
A special police unit investigating the Itaewon crowd crush accused the Yongsan district chief of attempting to destroy evidence by replacing her phones.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for Choi Won-jun, a manager-level official handling residents’ safety and addressing disasters at the district office.
 
Choi is charged with professional negligence resulting in death and dereliction of duties as after he learned of the crush while drinking with an acquaintance, he went home and not to the site of the incident.
