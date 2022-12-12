N. Korea Convenes Key Party Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday that the 6th plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party was convened the previous day.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who presided over the meeting, reportedly said that the country came to have a deeper understanding of the recent situation of domestic and foreign conditions and clarified the direction of the development of state projects, which was a precious experience for 2022.The KCNA said that Kim presented a detailed report on how the country's power has remarkably increased in all fields of politics, military, economy and culture, and successes and progress have been made in carrying out the gigantic tasks through this year's unprecedentedly arduous and fierce struggle.Kim then called for more fierce and confident strategies for next year based on the precious experience gained from practical achievements while persevering through the difficulties.Participants at the meeting reportedly approved five major agenda items including a review of the implementation of major policies and the budget in 2022, as well as a budget plan for 2023.