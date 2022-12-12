Politics China to Scrap Mandatory Quarantine for Inbound Travelers

China has decided to end the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine requirement for travelers entering the country.



Chinese health authorities said on Monday that they plan to lift the requirement for international arrivals from January 8.



Currently, travelers entering China are required to quarantine for eight days, including five days at a government-designated facility.



Starting on January 8, inbound travelers will no longer be required to quarantine at hotels or other facilities.



Travelers will still have to show a negative PCR result from a test taken 48 hours before travel, but entry will be immediately permitted if their health checks are clear.



PCR tests for inbound travelers after arrival have also been scrapped.