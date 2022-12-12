China Approves Korean Air-Asiana Merger

Photo : YONHAP News

China's antitrust regulator has approved the planned merger of South Korea's Korean Air and Asiana Airlines.According to Korean Air on Monday, China's State Administration for Market Regulation has approved Korean Air's plan to acquire smaller rival Asiana Airlines after a review.The Korean Air-Asiana deal must secure approval from antitrust regulators in the United States, the European Union, China and Japan, in accordance with standard procedure for markets where the airlines are active to investigate the deal’s effect on customers.Out of the four, China is the first country to approve the deal.After the Chinese antitrust regulator requested Korean Air to produce measures to ease concerns about a market monopoly, Korean Air presented solutions to a possible monopoly on nine routes between the two countries, vowing to cooperate for fair competition.The Chinese approval is expected to have a positive effect on the ongoing reviews by the antitrust regulators of other countries.Korean Air has already received regulatory approval from nine other countries, including South Korea, for the merger. It received conditional approval from South Korea's Fair Trade Commission in February.