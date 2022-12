Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases rose above 87-thousand on Tuesday amid the winter resurgence of the virus.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that 87-thousand-596 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 66 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to some 28-million-772-thousand.The daily figure jumped by some 62-thousand from the previous day due in part to more tests after the weekend. From a week ago, the figure increased by 60, and 770 from two weeks ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by nine from the previous day to 592, topping 500 for the tenth consecutive day.Monday added 50 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 31-thousand-882. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.