Hwang's Late Winner 1 of '7 Moments to Remember from Qatar'

Written: 2022-12-27 10:51:51Updated: 2022-12-27 11:46:19

Photo : YONHAP News

Hwang Hee-chan’s late winner over Portugal that took South Korea to the Round of 16 in the World Cup for the first time in 12 years was one of “seven moments to remember from Qatar” unveiled by FIFA on Monday.

The football-governing organization detailed such moments in a report posted on its website, including South Korea’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Portugal in their third and final Group H match.

In describing Hwang’s goal, the report recounted how Team Korea captain Son Heung-min "slid through Hwang to score a dramatic added-time winner."

It went on to say that South Korea “defied all the odds to qualify by the slimmest of margins.”

The list also included what FIFA titled “Messi and Mbappe trade blows in epic Final,” referring to the neck-and-neck battle for the top scorer award pitting Argentina’s Lionel Messi against France’s Kylian Mbappé as they headed into the final with their countries at five goals apiece.
