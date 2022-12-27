Chief of Pres. Office's Situation Room for State Affairs Apologizes over Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the presidential office's situation room for state affairs, Han Oh-seop, has apologized to the public and bereaved families over the Itaewon crowd crush that killed 158 people.Han offered the apology on Tuesday when he appeared before the National Assembly’s special committee tasked with looking into the tragedy.The official told the committee that he was alerted to the crowd surge by the National Fire Agency at 10:53 p.m. on October 29, and briefed President Yoon Suk Yeol on the matter at 11:03 p.m.He said the president instructed authorities to undertake swift rescue and first aid efforts at 11:21 p.m. before ordering the launch of an emergency medical system at 11:48 p.m.Han said he will fully cooperate with the special committee in its probe and make efforts to prevent such a tragedy from ever occurring again.He said the government will do its best to support communication with the bereaved families and those who were injured from the crowd crush, shed light on the tragedy and devise fundamental measures to prevent the recurrence of similar disasters.