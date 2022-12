Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has granted special pardons to politicians on both side of the aisle.On the list was former President Lee Myung-bak, whose 17-year prison sentence for corruption was suspended due to health reasons.Former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, a close aide to former President Moon Jae-in, also received a pardon, but without reinstatement, disqualifying him from running for office until 2028.In a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon granted special year-end pardons to one-thousand-373 people, including politicians and senior bureaucrats.